CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted for the death of his 4-month-old baby was taken into custody Thursday.

According to a press release, EMS responded to a home in the 2900 block of Rem Circle NE in Canton on August 31. A 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital. The baby eventually died. Canton police conducted an investigation into the baby’s injuries, eventually developing a warrant for the baby’s father, Javion Milan, 24. He’s been indicted by a grand jury.

Milan was arrested outside his place of employment in Canton. He’s been booked into the Stark County Jail.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated in a press release, “Members of the Canton Police Department, County Prosecutors Office and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office worked diligently over the past year to bring charges against this suspect. Crimes against children are always especially heinous and members of our task force will work to ensure that people who commit such crimes are removed from society.”

Anyone with information about any wanted fugitive is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip here.

Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.