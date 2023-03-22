FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators have arrested a man accused of robbing a Fairview Park Burger King at gunpoint earlier this month, as well as a string of other robberies in the area.

According to Fairview Park police, a suspect walked into the Burger King on Lorain Road around 7:24 a.m. on March 1.

Investigators say the man, who was wearing a winter coat and black mask, pulled out a handgun and forced an employee to give him money from the restaurant’s safe.

He then left the restaurant, ran north and got into a blue Chevrolet Tahoe on W. 227th Street and drove off, police say.

No one was injured in the armed robbery.

With help from surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, detectives identified a person of interest in the case, who investigators say may have been involved in at least three recent robberies in Cleveland.

An arrest warrant was issued for 29-year-old Jerrine Lamar Hannah, of Cleveland.

Investigators with the Westshore Enforcement Bureau SWAT team and local law enforcement agencies arrested Hannah Wednesday morning.

He’s being held in custody before appearing in Rocky River Municipal Court.