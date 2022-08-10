CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man has been arrested following a fatal shooting at a Cleveland apartment, police reported.

Cleveland police and Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police were called to an apartment building at 1300 Superior Avenue after a man was reportedly shot early Monday morning.

Arriving on scene around 5:40 a.m., police said the 67-year-old suspect met them in the lobby and told them the gun he’d used was in his seventh floor apartment. Going upstairs, officers located the gun and the victim who had been shot multiple times.

Although first aid was administered, the 47-year-old man was pronounced dead.

After a preliminary investigation, Cleveland police said they found the two had engaged in an argument prior to the suspect shooting the victim. The younger man had reportedly been staying at the older man’s apartment, sleeping on a cot set up in the living room.

Police said they arrested the suspect but have not announced any charges. An investigation is ongoing.