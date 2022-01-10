LIVE: Man arrested driving murdered Cleveland officer’s car faces judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Friends and family will gather to mourn Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek this week.

One person charged in connection with his death is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anthony Butler, Jr. was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in Bartek’s vehicle.

Bartek was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve in the parking lot of his apartment complex.

Shane Bartek police photo. Courtesy Jacqueline Ketterer

Investigators say Tamara McLoyd, 18, shot Bartek during a struggle as she tried to steal his car.

Police say she gave that car to Butler Jr. following the incident.

Butler Jr. and McLoyd were arrested the same day of the shooting.

Both are being held on $5 million bond.

Butler Jr. is charged with fleeing, eluding and several traffic offenses.

Bartek’s funeral will take place Tuesday.

Butler Jr.’s court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.