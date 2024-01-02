AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man charged with robbing a Taco Bell on Monday evening was also hospitalized after he was shot during the alleged crime.

The shooting happened at about 7:35 p.m. at the Taco Bell in the 1400 block of South Arlington Street, after a man robbed the restaurant at gunpoint, according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

According to the release, the suspect shot at a 21-year-old employee, who returned fire and struck the robber.

The suspect fled the scene with money taken from the restaurant but arrived at Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body shortly after.

The 35-year-old suspect is currently listed in serious but stable condition. He faces charges of robbery, among others, stemming from the incident.

The employee wasn’t injured during the shooting, according to the release.

Rayshoun Bruce, 33, was arrested after being identified as the person who dropped the suspect off at the hospital. He was also charged with robbery and booked into the Summit County Jail.

According to the release, this investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to determine a possible connection to other area robberies.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.