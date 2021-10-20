Man arrested after witnesses say he tried to abduct kid at Lakewood park: Police

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – A man was arrested in Lakewood after witnesses say he tried to abduct a child at the park Wednesday evening.

According to Lakewood Police, officers were called to Madison Park around 6 p.m. for a suspicious man who was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Another caller told police that the man came up to several groups of people at the park, including some children at soccer practice.

According to investigators, witnesses say the man picked up a boy and attempted to run away with him. Police said adults who were there quickly intervened and the man stopped.

Police said the child was released unharmed and bystanders restrained the man until officers arrived.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. He’s still in police custody.

His identity hasn’t been released until formal charges are filed.

The incident is still under investigation.