Man arrested after TSA finds handgun in bag at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reportedly found a handgun in a traveler’s bag going through security Monday morning at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Police were immediately alerted, and the man, who reportedly told TSA he had forgotten the firearm was in the bag, was arrested. The weapon, which had 15 rounds of ammunition inside, was reportedly confiscated by police.

“Travelers need to know the contents of their carry-on items, and forgetting about a loaded weapon in your bag is no excuse,” Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Barker said in a statement.

Firearms and ammunition are allowed in checked baggage, if stored properly with bullets placed in a separate part of the bag.