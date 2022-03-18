CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man was arrested after police say he allegedly shot into his girlfriend’s moving car causing her to crash in downtown Cleveland on Thursday.

Police say just before 1 a.m. the suspect fired four rounds into the woman’s car while she was driving and an additional round after she crashed into a tree at Ontario Avenue and Carnegie Avenue, according to a police report.

The suspect fled the scene when a bystander approached to check on the woman after the crash, according to officers.

Allegedly, the man was following her from her Maple Heights home to where the shooting occurred because she wanted to end a relationship with him, police say.

The woman was shot four times. There is no word on her condition at this time.

Charges have not yet been filed.