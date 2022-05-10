AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A man was arrested after Akron police say he fired several shots from the window of a high-rise apartment building.

Christopher Washer, 25, was charged with obstructing official business and had other unrelated warrants for his arrest.

Officers were called to the building on Independence Avenue near Breiding Road at about 4 p.m. Monday for shots fired. Police said they found Washer hiding in the fourth-floor laundry room.

He was arrested without incident. The gun was not recovered.