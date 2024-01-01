WILLARD, Ohio (WJW) – A man is behind bars after a shooting and police standoff in Willard on New Year’s Day.

The shooting happened around 7:50 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of Fink Street, according to a press release from the Willard Police Department.

A woman told police she was shot in the leg. She was taken to Mercy Health Willard Hospital by Willard Fire and EMS. Her condition is unknown at this time, according to the release.

According to the release, the suspect fled from the scene but was still armed at the time.

Police were told the suspect was at a relative’s home on the 200 block of South West Avenue fust after 8:20 a.m.

That is when Willard police, the Huron County Sheriff’s Officer and the Ohio State Highway Patrol set up a perimeter around the home.

According to the release, several family members left the home but the suspect stayed inside.

At 10:50 a.m., the suspect surrendered to police and was taken to the Huron County Jail.

This shooting and standoff situation is still under investigation