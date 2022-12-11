CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A suspect is in custody following a residential fire that was started Friday afternoon while people were at home, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Plain Township Fire Department arrived at the 2800 block of Fairmount Street Northeast around 2:30 p.m. after the fire broke out and were able to put it out quickly.

No one was injured in the incident, but investigators determined the blaze happened due to arson and were able to locate a suspect right away.

Deputies arrested Anthony Carr, 31, at his Louisville home on charges of aggravated arson. Carr also had a warrant out for violating his parole. It is not clear if Carr knew the residents of the home.

Anyone who may have other information regarding the incident are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800.