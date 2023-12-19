AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man has been arrested after robbing an Akron gas station while armed with a machete on Monday.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, officers responded to the Circle K on the 1800 block of Triplett Boulevard just before 9:50 a.m. after a robbery was reported.

According to the store clerk at the scene, a man wearing a mask came into the store and demanded money while holding a machete.

The suspect was given cash and fled the scene, according to the release.

While searching the area, officers found the suspect’s clothing and other evidence of the crime on the 600 block of Baldwin Avenue.

Eventually, the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Justin Rodgers, was detained and taken to the police station for questioning.

Rodgers was charged with aggravated robbery and booked into the Summit County Jail, according to the release.

No injuries were reported as a result of the armed robbery.