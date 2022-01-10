Man arrested after road rage, shooting incident, Stark County Sheriff’s Office reports

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man was arrested Sunday following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived at the Marathon gas station on the 4300 block of 12th Street NW around 7:30 p.m. after there were reports of a shooting. Once there, they found a man with two bullet wounds. The 32-year-old victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital for what authorities describe as “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Deputies investigated at the scene and located a suspect, 26-year-old Cody Hastings, who they believe shot at the victim after an argument at the gas station. The two, who are both from Canton, apparently had some sort of road altercation on Whipple Avenue prior to the shooting.

Hastings was taken to Stark County Jail, and has reportedly been charged felonious assault.

“It’s just not worth it,” Sheriff George T. Maier said in a statement. “No matter how mad someone may make you on the roadway, the safest option is always to keep driving. Stopping to confront the other driver is simply not worth putting yourself, your family, and others at risk.”

Those who may have anymore information regarding the incident should call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800, or 330-451-3937 for an anonymous tip line.