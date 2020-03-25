Man arrested after police say he violated governor’s stay-at-home order

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — A man was arrested and charged with violating Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order.

According to an incident report from the Avon Police Department, on Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a business on Detroit Road for a shoplifting report.

The caller told police a “known shoplifter that tends to take electronics” was in the store. The caller said the suspect was running out of the store with merchandise.

The report states police took the suspect, identified as Eric Bates of Lorain, into custody and took him to the Lorain County Jail.

Bates was charged with theft, obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violating governor’s orders.

Beginning at 11:59 p.m. Monday, DeWine ordered Ohioans to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, expect for essential reasons.