GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police arrested one man after a chase that ended in a head-on crash with a UPS truck Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. after a Garfield Heights Police officer tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Warner Road near Garfield Boulevard, according to a release from the Garfield Heights Police Department.

After a brief pursuit from Garfield Heights into Cleveland, the vehicle hit a UPS delivery truck head-on at Warner Road and Bancroft Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle ran from police but was arrested by officers a short distance away, the release said.

According to the release, the man arrested was 19 years old and taken to Metro Health Medical Center for minor injuries.

The UPS driver was not injured, the release said.

The 19-year-old is under arrest for previous warrants and pending charges with the Garfield Heights Police Department, according to the release.

No further information was available.