RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – A man has been arrested after illegal drugs and guns were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Ravenna Sunday afternoon.

The Ravenna Police Department stopped a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Michael Christians, 52, on Main Street near Grant Street for having a broken windshield and only one brake light just after 2:20 p.m., according to a press release.

During the traffic stop, a Ravenna Police K9 detected illegal narcotics, police say.

According to the release, police suspected the illegal possession of methamphetamine and found two firearms. Suspected improvised explosive devices were also found and the Akron Bomb Squad responded to the scene.

According to the release, the objects themselves were not explosives.

A search warrant was also executed at Christians’ home on the 5500 block of State Route 14 in Ravenna Township.

At the home, police found a modified rifle stolen in Michigan in 2011, and suspected Methamphetamine and “One-Pot” style meth labs, according to police.

Christians was charged with possession of drugs, having weapons under disability and illegal manufacturing of methamphetamine, according to the release.

This investigation is ongoing.