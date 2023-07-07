CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man was arrested after hitting a young girl who was crossing the road and fleeing the scene Thursday.

A 7-year-old pedestrian was walking north across St. Claire Avenue around 8 p.m. when she was hit by a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by a 24-year-old man, according to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police.

The Camry was heading west on St. Clair Ave. passing the intersection St. Clair Ave. and Stevenson Road.

According to police, the 7-year-old crossing the road was not within a crosswalk.

The driver of the Camry fled the scene but later went to the East Cleveland Police Department where he was arrested.