Man arrested after high-speed chase through East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police say they arrested a man on several traffic-related charges following a high-speed chase and crash early Wednesday morning in East Cleveland.

According to the police incident report, David Wallace, 39, of Cleveland, was arrested on several charges including fleeing and eluding.

A female passenger in his vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The officer stated in his report he started the pursuit after a black 2020 Chevy Malibu “driving between lanes going eastbound left to center” and almost hit his cruiser.”

“I then proceeded to make a u-turn to catch up to the vehicle and noticed the vehicle had also ran the stop sign on the intersection of Eddy and Hayden continued Southbound on Eddy,” the report states.

“The black Chevy Malibu made a right turn onto Emily. I activated my emergency lights. While notifying dispatch of the traffic stop, the Chevy Malibu proceeded to flee west bound on Emily Street. I further notified dispatch of the Chevy Malibu attempting to flee as the reason for the initial stop to be for marked lanes almost striking my unit.”

The officer stated the fleeing vehicle was traveling faster than 70 mph.

“The fleeing vehicle continued to turn right onto Lakeview Road heading North bound into the City of Cleveland,” the report states.

The suspect vehicle continued on Lakeview and lost control, hitting a utility pole on the right passenger side.

The car hit a guard rail before it stopped.

The officer then ordered the driver out of the vehicle, according to the report.

Several people have questioned the recent chases by East Cleveland police.

Chief Scott Gardner told the I-TEAM they have had 62 chases so far this year.

Several of those chases ended in crashes in Cleveland causing serious injuries to innocent people.