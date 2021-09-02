Man arrested after four-wheeler chase in Newburgh Heights

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– A Cleveland man was arrested after a chase on a four-wheeler in Newburgh Heights Wednesday afternoon.

AJ Hollaman, 21, was charged with fleeing and reckless operation, Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy said.

He tried to flee from police, then lost control of the ATV and fell off on Harvard Avenue, according to police.

“He tried to flee again and drag our officer with him,” police said.

The department released body camera video of the incident on Thursday.

Hollaman is set to appear in Garfield Heights Municipal Court on Sept. 8.