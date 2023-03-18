WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A man was arrested after driving while impaired with two kids in his vehicle at Crocker Park last Friday, Westlake police reported.

Police said they witnessed the man driving recklessly through the area around 8:45 p.m. and he wouldn’t stop the vehicle until he reached the lot behind Regal Cinema.

Once the traffic stop was underway, police said the man did not have ID and would not identify himself. The man was reportedly showing notable signs of being under the influence and he resisted arrest.

Police did not identify the man, other than to say he was a 41-year-old from North Ridgeville. It is not clear if the children in the vehicle, ages 8 and 13, were related to him, but they were given to a family member who was called to the scene that evening.

The man was taken to the Westlake City Jail and charged with the following according to police: “reckless operation, OVI, endangering children, obstruction, resisting arrest and failure to disclose personal information.”

The suspect said he was minorly injured in the altercation, and no police were hurt.