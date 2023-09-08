*Attached video: Man uses hedge clippers to clip off ankle monitor at local Ace Hardware

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) – The man who was caught on camera cutting off his electronic ankle bracelet at a local Ace Hardware store has been arrested.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the man was arrested Thursday night by the Ashtabula Police Department after they got a tip that he was seen near the store where he cut the ankle bracelet off.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the man ran to a nearby laundromat, went out the back door and then ran into a wooded area.

The man was later found and arrested by Ashtabula Police, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Surveillance cameras were recording on Tuesday when the man used a trip to the Ace Hardware Store in Ashtabula to ditch his ankle bracelet, which is one-way authorities keep track of the movements of lawbreakers.

Security video shows the man wandering around the store, and he was then approached by an employee. He told her that he was looking for hedge clippers, and after getting a pair of clippers, the man walked just out of sight of a surveillance camera.

A short time later, he placed a small black item on a shelf in aisle one. He then grabbed a free bag of popcorn, walked out the door and was last seen grabbing a backpack and riding away on a bicycle.

Fifteen minutes later, employees found an ankle bracelet stashed on the shelf in aisle one and that’s when they realized that the man had used the hedge clippers to cut off the GPS monitor.

We are waiting to hear from state authorities on the identity of the suspect and the charges that he was facing.