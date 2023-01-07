CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A man has been arrested in Cleveland Heights after crashing into three parked vehicles and an RTA bus shelter during a police chase Saturday.

A vehicle traveling at a high speed on Cedar Road hit three parked vehicles before crashing into an RTA bus shelter just before 9:45 a.m. at Grandview Avenue, according to the director of communications and public engagement for the City of Cleveland Heights.

The driver fled the scene but was later arrested.

No injuries were reported, according to the City of Cleveland Heights.

No further information was available.