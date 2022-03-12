Man arrested after carjacking, East Cleveland police pursuit

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A male suspect was taken into police custody Saturday after reportedly carjacking a truck and leading police on a chase, East Cleveland police said.

In a Facebook post, the department said the they were alerted to a report of a stolen white Ford F-150 that was taken at gunpoint in a nearby city around 8:30 a.m. A woman then reportedly called 911 about 30 minutes later to say a vehicle matching that description was ramming into her vehicle in East Cleveland with her and her husband inside.

The woman also reportedly said the suspect was attempting to remove her from her vehicle.

Police soon found the reportedly offending truck, and the male driver gave chase.

The suspect reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and started running through people’s yards, police said, with authorities eventually catching up with him and using a taser. The man, whom police referred to as an attempted kidnapper and car thief, was arrested.

Police said the couple whose car was rammed into were not injured, nor were any police during the chase.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident should reach out to police.