Man arrested after bringing loaded gun through TSA checkpoint, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are reporting an incident involving a man carrying a concealed weapon (CCW) at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport yesterday.

Cleveland police said they made a CCW arrest after a man reportedly brought a loaded hand gun through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the airport.

The incident occurred at 6:33 a.m. on Friday.

