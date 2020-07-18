CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are reporting an incident involving a man carrying a concealed weapon (CCW) at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport yesterday.
Cleveland police said they made a CCW arrest after a man reportedly brought a loaded hand gun through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the airport.
The incident occurred at 6:33 a.m. on Friday.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Man arrested after bringing loaded gun through TSA checkpoint, Cleveland police say
- Cleveland fire turns fatal, firefighters report
- Aldi requiring all customers to wear face masks starting July 27
- OSHP investigating potential road rage incident that left motorcyclist seriously injured
- Seen on TV: 7/18/2020