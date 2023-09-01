VERO BEACH, Fla. (WJW) – A Florida man has been arrested after being accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter by shoving a baby wipe down her throat.

After a two-year investigation, Joseph Napier was arrested on the charge of manslaughter, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 28, 2021, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call about a 2-month-old old who was unresponsive. During the call, CPR instructions were given over the phone to try and save the child’s life, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the caller, Joseph Napier, and his 2-month-old daughter.

According to deputies, the infant was unresponsive and “turning blue.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Napier told deputies at the scene that the infant choked and that he could see a small white object in the back of her mouth. He claimed that the infant was left unattended on the couch with his 18-month-old daughter for about 10 minutes.

Napier told police he found the 2-month-old choking, but waited about 5 minutes before calling 911.

Early investigation found that Napier spent about 30 minutes on his cell phone, making his timeline inaccurate.

After her death, a baby wipe was removed from deep in her throat, which is what caused the airway obstruction, according to the sheriff’s office.

Napier is being held at the Indian River County Jail on a $750,000 bond.