Man arrested after allegedly trying to sell child at gas station for $2,500; child’s mother also charged

CORBIN, Ky. (WJW) — A Kentucky man faces charges after authorities say he attempted to sell a child for $2,500.

Harry Day faces charges of promoting human trafficking and DUI.

According to Kentucky State Police, authorities were contacted Aug. 16 with reports that a man was trying to sell a child at a Speedy Mart in Corbin. A description of the suspect’s vehicle was given to police.

Troopers were able to locate the vehicle and the suspect. They were also able to locate the child at the residence of Gertrude Henson, the mother of the child. While at the home, troopers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Both Henson and Day admitted to using meth earlier in the day.

Henson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.

