WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A 24-year-old man is in custody, accused of shooting into a vehicle that was carrying a 4-year-old girl, following a domestic dispute.

Officers responded about 8:30 a.m. Saturday to a reported domestic disturbance at Pine Ridge Apartments along Par Lane. Those who called 911 told dispatchers shots had been fired and that vehicles were fleeing the area, according to a news release from the city police department.

According to police, the shooting happened amid a dispute between a 24-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and the woman’s 4-year-old daughter in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

As the woman attempted to drive away with the girl in the car, the man reportedly fired a shot into her vehicle — but neither of them were struck. The man then got in his car and followed the woman, according to the report.

Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle to officers. They located it along SOM Center Road near Interstate 90. The 24-year-old suspect was arrested and is currently in the Lake County Jail, pending charges.

Investigators believe the incident to be “isolated” and investigators “have no reason to believe” there are additional suspects or a threat to the community, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Willoughby Hills detectives at 440-942-9111.