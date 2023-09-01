ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — An Elyria High School student told police that while walking to school, a driver approached them and made “inappropriate comments.”

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, along Middle Avenue, according to a statement from the school district.

The vehicle was described as a light-green, four-door car. The driver was described as a Black man with dreadlocks and a full beard wearing a black sweater or sweatshirt, according to the statement.

The driver didn’t get out of the car. He told the student the back seat “had a lot of stuff in it.”

The student made it to the school safely and reported the incident to the school’s resource officer. Elyria Police Department then decided to step up patrols in the area to investigate. The descriptions of the car and the driver were also posted to the district’s social media.

“The district also asked parents to have conversations with their students about safety to and from school and to remind them to always be aware of their surroundings and not engage with strangers,” reads the statement. “If they should witness any suspicious activity or behaviors, students should report it immediately to school staff or a trusted adult, and to the police department.”