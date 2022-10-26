AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Medical Examiner released the names of the man and woman killed in a house fire that broke out in Akron Tuesday morning.

The two were identified as 43-year-old Thomas Litton and 31-year-old Casey Blanchfield, who both lived at the residence that caught fire on the 600 block of Carpenter Street around 10 a.m.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene after being rescued from the home, the Akron Fire Department reported. An autopsy report has not yet been released.

By the time firefighters had arrived on scene, the home was engulfed in flames and they were informed two people were still inside.

A firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries on scene.