Man and baby remain hospitalized after being shot in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are releasing more details about a shooting that injured an 18-year-old man and a five-month-old baby.

According to the department, officers responded to a home in the 9600 block of Cumberland Road for shots fired on Friday night.

Upon arrival, they learned that a man was standing outside when he was shot during a drive-by shooting. A baby, who was sitting in a stroller inside at the time, was also hit.

Both victims remain hospitalized at this time. The baby is currently in stable condition.

Police said three vehicles have been towed in connection to the case.

