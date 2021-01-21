Man admits to hitting elderly man and leaving the scene

NORTH OLMSTED (WJW)-North Olmsted police have identified the driver of a red Hummer that struck a 70-year-old North Olmsted man and then fled the scene.

According to police, the suspect is a 37-year-old man who lives in Brook Park.

Detectives acted on a tip and discovered the vehicle with front end damage in the suspect’s driveway Thursday morning.

Police say the driver was brought in for questioning and admitted to being on the road Sunday night when the hit-and-run occurred.

Police say the vehicle is now in their possession and charges are pending next week.

Meantime, the victim, Richard Ruscin, continues to recover at an area hospital from his injuries.

Ruscin was hit head-on by the red Hummer just outside his home on Clague Road while trying to help the driver of a different crash that happened just moments before.

Ruscin was rushed to the hospital with a broken sternum, broken pelvis, broken femur, and severe internal bleeding.

His wife Susan says doctors didn’t think he would make it, but Susan says Ruscin is a fighter.

He is expected to recover in the hospital for several months and then need extensive therapy afterward.