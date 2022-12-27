SkyFOX shows maintenance crews making repairs on the Browns’ field at FirstEnergy Stadium. FOX 8 photo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man accused of breaking into FirstEnergy Stadium and driving a pickup truck onto the field last month is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Anthony O’Neal, 21, was indicted on vandalism and breaking and entering charges earlier this month.

According to a police report, the incident began around 11:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

According to the report, the security manager of the stadium told police he saw someone in a red vehicle drive around the stadium and then park on the west end.

Investigators say the suspect, later identified as O’Neal, then climbed the fence into the stadium, got in a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck and drove it onto the football field.

The suspect drove circles on the grass, which damaged the field, as reported by FOX 8 from SkyFOX.

The arraignment is set to start at 8:30 a.m. at the Cleveland Municipal Court.