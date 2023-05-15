CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland man accused of stabbing and torturing a 60-year-old woman before leaving her on his porch, shoved inside a plastic container, will go before a judge on Monday morning.

Last week, a Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Dalontay R. Edmond-Geiger Sr., 31, on felony counts of attempted murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability.

“I have seen a lot of truly terrible cases over the years, and this one is one of the most horrific I’ve seen,” county Prosecutor Michael O’Malley is quoted in a news release. “Thankfully, law enforcement found her alive, and I am praying for her recovery.”

The attack happened earlier this month, according to the indictment.

Edmond-Geiger allegedly drove the 60-year-old woman to his home near West 97th Street and Henley Court in Cleveland, according to the release. There, he assaulted her, stabbed her in the arm, zip-tied her hands, and tortured her.

Police conducting a welfare check at the man’s residence found the woman inside a small plastic container on the porch, “moaning in pain,” according to the release. She was treated at a hospital.

Edmond-Geiger was carrying an AK-47 rifle, despite having been barred from carrying firearms after his 2013 robbery conviction in Allen County, according to the indictment.

Edmond-Geiger was arrested at the home.

He’s due for arraignment at 8:30 a.m.