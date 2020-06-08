Man accused of threatening officers in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Bedford Heights man is accused of threatening people, mainly police officers, in the Little Italy neighborhood of Cleveland.

Mustafah Omar Hawkins, 27, was arrested for interstate threatening communications. He appeared in federal court Monday afternoon.

Hawkins, who uses the name Majic Jordan on Facebook, wrote several threatening posts, including one on May 31 directed at law enforcement, the Cleveland Division of the FBI said in a news release.

The FBI said he wrote, “… Ya’ll wanna get shot I see” on June 1. The following day, Hawkins posted about assembling a flash mob and throwing “Tov’s,” which he explained is slang for Molotov cocktails, according to the FBI.

