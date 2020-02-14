Man accused of terrorizing east side neighborhood indicted on more charges

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The man accused in a string of home invasions on Cleveland’s east side is tied to two other crimes.

Dominic Booker, 27, was re-indicted on Friday for two additional burglaries, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said. He’s charged with rape, burglary, kidnapping and theft in the crime spree.

Cleveland police said Booker broke into a house on East 142nd Street and sexually assaulted a woman on Sept. 14. DNA evidence also linked him to another sexually assault from 2018.

Details about the new charges were not available.

