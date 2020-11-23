SAN BERNARDINO, Ca. (WJW) — A California man faces charges after admitting to losing his temper and stomping on the head of a 3-year-old boy, killing him.
According to a press release from the San Bernardino Police Department, Santos Rodriguez faces murder charges in the case.
Officers responded to a hospital Saturday and discovered the child was diagnosed with severe head trauma. The child passed away.
Rodriguez initially told medical personnel and investigators that his girlfriend’s child had fallen off a scooter and hit his head on the pavement.
After an extensive investigation, police say he admitted to what happened.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Man accused of stomping girlfriend’s 3-year-old son to death after losing temper
- ‘Cleveland Shops’ is a holiday shopping win-win
- The U.S. Postal Service wants you to send your packages early this holiday season
- U.S. Marshals announce Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline
- Suspect caught on camera setting fire to beehives in Stark County