Man accused of shooting woman to death in front of children in moving car pleads guilty

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man indicted on several charges after being accused of killing a Garfield Heights woman in front of her children while she was driving pleaded guilty in court.

Ellis Wilson, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of murder and one count of having weapons under disability for the shooting of the woman in front of her two kids on I-77.

Police say on December 19, 2020, Wilson and the victim, Breyana Presley, 33, were arguing inside her vehicle as she was driving with her two children in the backseat.

Presley was shot multiple times before the vehicle came to a stop and he ran out of the car.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Wilson was sentenced Monday to life in prison with the first eligibility of parole after serving 21 years.