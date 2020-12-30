Man accused of shooting woman to death in front of children in moving car indicted

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A man has been indicted on several charges after being accused of killing a Garfield Heights woman in front of her children while she was driving.

Ellis Wilson, 34, was indicted on one count each of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability and on two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors say on Dec. 19, Wilson and Breyana Presley, 33, argued in her vehicle as she was driving along Interstate 77. Two of her four children were in the backseat. They are 12 years old and eight months old.

Wilson shot the victim multiple times before the vehicle came to a stop near the Harvard Avenue ramp. He then ran from the car, prosecutors say.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

Her children were not injured.

Wilson was found hiding nearby in the brush along the freeway and was arrested.

Wilson is being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail on $1 million bond. He will be arraigned at a later date.

