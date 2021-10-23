Man accused of shooting, killing Bob Evans waitress found guilty

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Bob Evans waitress was found guilty by a Stark County jury on Friday.

According to Stark County Court of Common Pleas, Richard Nelson was found guilty of aggravated murder in the death of 38-year-old Rebecca Jean Rogers.

Rogers was working her shift at Bob Evans on April 16 when she was shot multiple times in what police say was a domestic dispute with Nelson. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Nelson ran out a back door and was on the loose for some time before police apprehended him in East Canton.

He’s due back in court on October 25 for his sentencing.

