KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – A man accused of setting a barn on fire was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a standoff with police in Kirtland.

Kirtland police and firefighters were called to Tibbetts Road around 11:43 a.m. for reports of a barn fire and a man with a gun in the driveway.

When they got there, investigators say an 89-year-old man in a vehicle was blocking the way to a burning barn at the back of the property.

As officers approached him, investigators say the suspect waved a gun. Nearby law enforcement agencies were called for backup and a perimeter was set up around the property.

The standoff ended after about 45 minutes and the suspect was taken into custody.

Firefighters were then able to put out the flames.

First responders checked on children and other adults inside the home on the property, who were safe and unharmed.

The suspect was taken to Lake West Hospital for an evaluation, but investigators say he will later be charged with arson.