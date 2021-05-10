Man accused of seriously injuring 2-month-old baby in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man was arrested over the weekend after Akron police say he seriously injured a baby.

According to the Akron Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Leighton Ave. Saturday at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of an injured child.

When officers arrived at the scene, the Akron Fire Department was trying to help the infant. The two-month-old was taken to the hospital; according to the release, the baby is listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Akron police say they later located the suspect, who is reportedly the father of the baby, Hakim Tinsley, 24, and arrested him.

The release states that investigators determined Tinsley wrapped his arms around the baby and squeezed, causing serious injuries to the infant. This reportedly happened during an altercation at the residence. Police say a 49-year-old woman was also injured while trying to protect the baby.

Tinsley has been charged with felonious assault, endangering children and domestic violence. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.