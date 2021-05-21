Man accused of selling teen pill laced with fentanyl charged with murder, sheriff says

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WJW) — A man who allegedly sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Louisiana high school senior has been arrested and charged with murder.

Franklin Senfles (Courtesy: Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Senfles, 22, was arrested on Friday in connection to the overdose death of 18-year-old Haily Deickman.

Officers responded to a report of an overdose last Friday. Upon arrival they found Deickman and another victim unresponsive.

On Tuesday, Deickman was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Senfles engaged in an illegal drug transaction with the teen, the sheriff’s department reports.

WCNC reports that Senfles sold Deickman a pill that caused her overdose. Police reportedly believe he sold her the pill as a Percocet but it actually contained fentanyl.

“The amount of fentanyl currently being used in illegal narcotics is not only dangerous, but it’s becoming a major public safety issue,” Sheriff Turlich said in a press release. “We will continue to aggressively pursue any individual that spreads this poison into our community.”

Senfles faces one count of second degree murder in Deickman’s overdose death and one count of attempted second degree murder of the second victim. Officials say he will be extradited and booked into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center Friday evening.

WCNC describes Deickman as a “straight A student.”