BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW)– The Bay Village Police Department is alerting residents to a scam and searching for the suspect.

Lonnell Lasso is wanted for theft. Police said he scammed residents by taking donations for school supplies for children and selling fake magazine subscriptions.

He has a long history of fraud, according to Bay Village police.

Anyone with information on Lasso should call the police department’s non-emergency number at 440-871-1234.