PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are trying to identify a man accused of robbing the Credit Union of Ohio in Parma Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 12:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Pearl Road.

According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, the suspect walked up to a teller, demanding money. The suspect then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

As seen in photos provided by FBI officials, the suspect was wearing a bandana and sunglasses at the time and has visible tattoos.

Anyone with information should either call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or Parma police at (440) 885-1234.