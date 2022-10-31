LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A man accused of robbing a Lorain bank while wearing a fake beard last week has been arrested, police said Monday.

Shannon Matheny, 32 of Lorain, has been booked at the Lorain County Jail following a warrant being issued for aggravated robbery. During the time of his arrest, police said they also recovered a firearm.

The armed suspect, as seen in the photos below, was wearing a long, bushy fake beard as well as a hat and sunglasses during the incident at First Federal Savings on East 42nd Street last Wednesday.

Photo courtesy Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification/Facebook

Police said the suspect was able to escape with cash in hand just after 1 p.m., but did not say how much money was stolen.

Police said they were thankful for numerous citizens whose phone calls aided in apprehending the alleged robber.