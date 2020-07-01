Man accused of pointing loaded gun at protesters in North Canton

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– A man was arrested after North Canton police say he pointed a loaded gun at protesters.

The protest, led by members of the Ohio Community Coalition, marched through the city Tuesday evening. The group stopped and blocked traffic at the intersection of North Main and Maple streets at about 6:45 p.m.

Minutes later, a black truck maneuvered around the demonstration and went into the intersection, where it was confronted by protesters. Police said the driver, Dustin L. Reagan, got out of the vehicle and pointed a firearm at the group.

Officers immediately took him into custody. Reagan was charged with one count of reckless operation, one count of aggravated menacing and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

