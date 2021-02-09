Man accused of murdering woman he met in Ashland bar, dumping her body in woods to be arraigned on charges

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ryan Stroup is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of murder and kidnapping in the death of Tina Goad.

Ryan Stroup (courtesy: Ashland County Sheriff’s Office )

Stroup, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on 11 counts last week, including two counts of aggravated murder, three counts of kidnapping, two counts aggravated robbery, one count gross abuse of a corpse, and one count of violating a protection order.

Tina Goad would have celebrated her 42nd birthday over the weekend.

Tina Goad, Photo courtesy: Trisha Kareff

Goad was a mother of three.

She was last seen alive leaving an Ashland bar on January 25 with Stroup.

Her body was found the next day. She had been shot several times.

A family member of Stroup called police on January 25, saying Stroup had confessed to killing a woman.

Stroup faces the death penalty if convicted.