Man accused of murdering woman he met in Ashland bar, dumping her body in woods to be arraigned on charges

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ryan Stroup is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of murder and kidnapping in the death of Tina Goad.
Stroup, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on 11 counts last week, including two counts of aggravated murder, three counts of kidnapping, two counts aggravated robbery, one count gross abuse of a corpse, and one count of violating a protection order.
Tina Goad would have celebrated her 42nd birthday over the weekend.
Goad was a mother of three.
She was last seen alive leaving an Ashland bar on January 25 with Stroup.
Her body was found the next day. She had been shot several times.
A family member of Stroup called police on January 25, saying Stroup had confessed to killing a woman.
Stroup faces the death penalty if convicted.