Man accused of killing young Sandusky mother arrested in South Carolina

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted for the murder of a young mother in Sandusky has been arrested.

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said Tevin Latin was arrested in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

“We would like to thank the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for their help in this case,” Oliver said.

An aggravated murder warrant was issued for Latin last week.

According to the chief, detectives say Latin is a suspect in the death of 24-year-old Trinidy Jones, who was found shot to death inside her Aspen Run home on Jan. 5.

The chief said two young children were also inside the home and they were not hurt.

It is not known when Latin will be brought back to Sandusky to face the charges.