Man charged with killing wife, mother-in-law in Medina sentenced to life in prison

Editor’s note: Video above shows previously aired coverage of this story as it was breaking

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — The man accused of killing his wife and mother-in-law in Medina last year has been sentenced to life in prison.

Robert Dick, on Friday, was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility for parole after 56 years, according to Medina County Common Pleas Court.

He was charged in the shooting death of 46-year-old Pamela Dick, and her mother, 84-year-old Lilian Cox.

In August 2020, a 17-year-old boy called police saying his father, Dick, had shot his stepmother and grandmother before leaving the home.

While Dick was at-large, Ashland and Wayne County residents were instructed to lock their homes and vehicles until he was located in the woods hours later and arrested.

The possibility of parole is 25 years for each murder and each carrying a 3 year gun specification that must be served prior to and consecutive to life in prison.