SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – A man charged with the shooting death of a woman who had protection orders against him is scheduled for an initial court appearance Tuesday morning.

James Kimbrough III was wanted in the death of Melinda Lopez.

Photo courtesy Lorain County Jail

The mother of four was killed while she sat in her vehicle in the parking lot of a McDonald’s where she worked in Sheffield Village on Jan. 6.

Kimbrough had been on the run until this week.

Sheffield Village Chief of Police William Visalden, Jr. confirmed to FOX 8 that Kimbrough was booked in the Lorain County Jail over the weekend.

Lopez had filed a number of complaints against Kimbrough, but her family says Kimbrough continued to harass and stalk her.

Kimbrough is the father of two of Lopez’s children.

Kimbrough was tracked down by the owner of a bail bond company who said he took a personal interest in finding him.

Kimbrough is suspected of multiple other crimes.

He’s scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. in Avon Lake Municipal Court.

He’s facing multiple charges including aggravated murder, domestic violence, temporary protection order and menacing.